RPG Maker MV Trailers Released for Consoles Versions - News

Kadokawa Corporation has released three trailers for the console versions of RPG Maker MV.

RPG Maker MV will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 15 in Japan, February 26, 2019 in North America, and March 1 in Europe.

