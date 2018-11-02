Strategy Game Phoenix Point Trailer Released - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Snapshot Games has released a trailer for the upcoming strategy game, Phoenix Point.

View it below:





Phoenix Point is available now in Windows PC as an Early Access build. It will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in June 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles