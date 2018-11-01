NBA 2K19 Sells an Estimated 1.23 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The basketball simulation game from publisher 2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts - NBA 2K19 - sold 1,226,470 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 15.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 775,485 units sold (63%), compared to 414,997 units sold on the Xbox One (34%) and 35,988 units for the Nintendo Switch (3%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 829,346 units sold (68%), compared to 126,775 units sold in Europe (10%) and 11,988 units in Japan (1%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 26,884 units in the UK, 20,439 units in Germany, and 21,563 units in France.

Here is how NBA 2K17' first week sales compare to other recent games in the franchise:

NBA 2K16 - 1.58 million NBA 2K18 - 1.33 million NBA 2K19 - 1.23 million NBA 2K17 - 1.04 million NBA 2K14 - 0.96 million NBA 2K15 - 0.86 million

NBA 2K19 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android on September 11.

