Castlevania Season Three Greenlit by Netflix

posted 2 hours ago

Producer Adi Shankar revealed on Twitter Castlevania Season 3 has been greenlit by Netflix.

Castlevania Season 3 just got greenlit!!!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥. Thank you to Netflix and to our wonderful fans. This is a dream come true. Iâ€™m so happy. Lots of love to go around. — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) October 31, 2018

"This is so amazing. Netflix is the best," added Shankar. "Warren Ellis was one of my biggest artistic influences. He’s the such a G. I still can’t believe we work together on this show. His words bring these characters to life in a way that brings depth and nuance to each scene. He’s also a wonderful human being.

"Sam Deats deserves the spotlight. He’s an absolutely brilliant director and a semi-decent gamer. He’s a student of the game and he’s become a master. He directs EVERY episode of our show. Powerhouse Animation is the Pixar of this new generation. They cultivate, foster, and and develop talent like Sam Deats.

"My partner Kevin Kolde is the adult supervision I’ve always needed. Without him we would have no show. You saw what we can do with Season 2, you’ve called us the greatest video game adaptation of all time. Mark my words —- With Season 3 we’re going after that EMMY. We have artists from all over the world who love working on this show. Who work around the clock to fuse their passion into each and every frame. They do this because they u know that video games aren’t just for kids.

"Cartoons aren’t just for children. It’s an art form of immense sophistication. We are here to stake that claim. I hope that the legacy of our show is that it inspires a whole generation of storytellers who will protect these scared gaming titles and hand them down to the next generation to tell these stories even better. Gaming is the first truly global culture. We have to protect it. It’s iconography is our mythology."

The second season launched on October 26.

