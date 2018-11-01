Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gets Frozen Altars Gameplay Video - News

Publisher Activision and developer Toys For Bob have released a new gameplay video for Spyro Reignited Trilogy that feature the Frozen Atlars. The game includes remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.



Spyro Reignited Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13.

