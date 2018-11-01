Target's Black Friday Deals Revealed, PS4 with Marvel's Spider-Man for $199 - News

Target has revealed its Black Friday deals, which takes place on Friday, November 23 this year.

You will be able to purchase a PlayStation 4 slim with Marvel’s Spider-Man for $199.99, which is a $100 discount. You can also purchase a 2DS with Super Mario Maker for $79.99, as well as a PlayStation VR bundle with the PS Camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR for $249.99.

The Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter kit, which includes Fox McCloud and the Arwing will be available for $39.99. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will be on sale for $45.





Here is the list of some of thegames on sale:

$35

NHL 19

SoulCalibur VI

We Happy Few

Forza Horizon 4

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sea of Thieves

$29.99

WWE 2K19

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

F1 2019

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition

$25

Detroit: Become Human

Assassin’s Creed Origins

God of War

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Far Cry 5

LEGO The Incredible

Call of Duty: WWII

Dragonball FighterZ

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Just Dance 2019

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

MLB The Show 18

$15

NBA Live 19

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Skyrim: Special Edition

DOOM

Star Wars Battlefront II

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Evil Within 2

LEGO Jurassic World

Farming Simulator

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

