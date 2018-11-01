Target's Black Friday Deals Revealed, PS4 with Marvel's Spider-Man for $199 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 187 Views
Target has revealed its Black Friday deals, which takes place on Friday, November 23 this year.
You will be able to purchase a PlayStation 4 slim with Marvel’s Spider-Man for $199.99, which is a $100 discount. You can also purchase a 2DS with Super Mario Maker for $79.99, as well as a PlayStation VR bundle with the PS Camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR for $249.99.
The Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter kit, which includes Fox McCloud and the Arwing will be available for $39.99. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will be on sale for $45.
Here is the list of some of thegames on sale:
$35
- NHL 19
- SoulCalibur VI
- We Happy Few
- Forza Horizon 4
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Sea of Thieves
$29.99
- WWE 2K19
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- F1 2019
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition
$25
- Detroit: Become Human
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- God of War
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Far Cry 5
- LEGO The Incredible
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Dragonball FighterZ
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Just Dance 2019
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- MLB The Show 18
$15
- NBA Live 19
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Skyrim: Special Edition
- DOOM
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- The Evil Within 2
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Farming Simulator
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments