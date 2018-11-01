Battlefield V Trailer Showcases Maps That Will Be Available at Launch - News

Electronic Arts and DICE have released a new trailer for Battlefield V that showcases the maps that will be available at launch.

View it below:

Here are the maps showcased in the trailer:

Narvik (Norway)

Fjell 652 (Norway)

Rotterdam (Holland)

Devastation (Holland)

Twisted Steel (France)

Arras (France)

Hamada (North Africa)

Aerodrome (North Africa)

Panzerstorm (Belgium)

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

