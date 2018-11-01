New Sakura Wars to Release After March 31, 2019 - News

SEGA in its latest financial report revealed that New Sakura Wars will no longer launch before March 31, 2019. The financial report lists the games that will launch before the end of March 31 and New Sakura Wars is not listed.

Here is the list of games to be released by SEGA before the end of March 2019:

IDORA PHANTASY STAR SAGA

Ryu ga Gotoku ONLINE

WONDER GRAVITY

~BEST BUDDY: PINO & GRAVITOR~

Readyyy!

Revolve8

PuyoPuyo eSports

Ryu ga Gotoku 4 (PS4)

Ryu ga Gotoku 5 (PS4)

Football Manager 2019

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Project JUDGE

