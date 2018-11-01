Grim Fandango Remastered Out Now for Switch - News

Publisher Double Fine Productions announced Grim Fandango Remastered is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $14.99.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:





Grim Fandango Remastered is also available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

