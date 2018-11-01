Blacksea Odyssey Lands December 20 on Switch - News

Publisher Digerati announced the top-down rogue-lite space shoot ’em up, Blacksea Odyssey, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 20.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The hunt is on! Get ready to battle colossal space monsters in Blacksea Odyssey, a savage, top-down rogue-lite shoot ‘em up RPG.

The greatest huntsmen in the universe have gathered for the Blacksea Odyssey – a legendary tournament that plunges competitors deep into the cosmic abyss on a deadly hunt for the most fearsome creatures that dwell within the void.

Key Features:

Brutal dismemberment: eviscerate deadly beasts by ripping them apart with your harpoon.

Massive bosses: take down true behemoths so colossal they span multiple screens.

Destructible everything: blast through space-scape environments with your ship, spear or harpoon.

Action-packed combat: reminiscent of classic top-down shooters mixed with modern RPG and rogue-like mechanics.

Expansive customization: forge millions of runic modifications for your spear and ship.

Hardcore rogue-like elements: perma-death, procedural levels, and incredible replayability.

Trophy Hunters: features a full set of Trophies, including a Platinum.

