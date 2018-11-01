Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World of Light Story Mode Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 681 Views
Nintendo has announced today during the Nintendo Direct the story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be titled Adventure Mode: World of Light.
View the trailer for Adventure Mode: World of Light below:
Here is an overview:
There may not be a single-player adventure quite like Adventure Mode: Subspace Emissary from Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but something has caused the numerous video game characters in the game to lose their bodies and transform into spirits. While today’s Nintendo Direct video provides some sneak peeks, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series, wants to keep parts of this new adventure mode secret until the game launches…
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.
Feels like this game will be launching with a heavy amount of content.
Definitely. As long as the gameplay itself feels more like Melee, this is the best Smash game for sure.
Dang, Sakurai keeps surprising me with every new addition, this is awesome and all of that for $60, way to make people happy.
Please tell me who sings the vocal version of the main theme?!! :D
This makes smash 4 look like a demo.
THANOS!!! Wait... I mean... SAKURAI!!!
New Kirby game looks amazing as usual.
This was already a day 1, but thank you so much Nintendo! I honestly thoroughly enjoyed Subspace Emmissary, and the lack of any such mode was a huge turn of for with Smash Wii U.
So glad they brought this mode back! It looks awesome, and that song is so catchy.
