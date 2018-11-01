Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World of Light Story Mode Revealed - News

Nintendo has announced today during the Nintendo Direct the story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be titled Adventure Mode: World of Light.

View the trailer for Adventure Mode: World of Light below:

Here is an overview:

There may not be a single-player adventure quite like Adventure Mode: Subspace Emissary from Super Smash Bros. Brawl, but something has caused the numerous video game characters in the game to lose their bodies and transform into spirits. While today’s Nintendo Direct video provides some sneak peeks, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series, wants to keep parts of this new adventure mode secret until the game launches…

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.



