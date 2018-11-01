Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Gives You Access to 5 DLC Packs for $25 - News

Nintendo has revealed the details on the downloadable content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There will be five packs available for $5.99 each. However, the $24.99 Fighters Pass will includes all five packs. It is not known who the DLC characters will be.

New fighters, stages and music will be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through the end of February 2020 in the form of paid DLC. For only $5.99, players can purchase one set, which includes a new playable fighter (not an Echo Fighter), a new stage and a variety of music tracks. By purchasing a Fighters Pass for $24.99, players will get access to five yet-to-be-announced sets, which is five new fighters, five stages and multiple music tracks, as they release. Players who purchase a Fighters Pass will also receive an in-game outfit based on Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 starting December 7. Pre-purchasing the digital version of the game with the Fighters Pass in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com before 11:59 p.m. ET on December 6 will earn My Nintendo members 425 bonus Gold Points, or double the usual amount. The bonus points will be issued on the game’s launch day.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

