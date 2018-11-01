Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Release Date Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 353 Views
Nintendo has announced today during the Nintendo Direct the release schedule for the amiibo figures based for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Here is the release schedule:
- Inkling, Ridley and Wolf – December 7, 2018
- King K. Rool, Ice Climbers and Piranha Plant – February 15, 2019
- Isabelle, Pichu, Ken, Young Link, Daisy – 2019
