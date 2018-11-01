Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Release Date Revealed - News

Nintendo has announced today during the Nintendo Direct the release schedule for the amiibo figures based for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Here is the release schedule:

Inkling, Ridley and Wolf – December 7, 2018

King K. Rool, Ice Climbers and Piranha Plant – February 15, 2019

Isabelle, Pichu, Ken, Young Link, Daisy – 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

