Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo Release Date Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 353 Views

Nintendo has announced today during the Nintendo Direct the release schedule for the amiibo figures based for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

 

Here is the release schedule:

  • Inkling, Ridley and Wolf – December 7, 2018
  • King K. Rool, Ice Climbers and Piranha Plant – February 15, 2019
  • Isabelle, Pichu, Ken, Young Link, Daisy – 2019
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Shiken
Shiken (1 hour ago)

Another Link amoobo for my Zelda collection

Rafie
Rafie (5 hours ago)

I still collect them. Love the Ken amiibo!

