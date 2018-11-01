Piranha Plant Added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lineup - News

Nintendo announced Piranha Plant from Mario will be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character will be a free bonus to people who buy the game near launch and register the game with My Nintendo.

Early Purchase Bonus: Piranha Plant takes root! The iconic enemy from the Super Mario series is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for early purchasers. Players can purchase the digital version of the game or register their physical game card on a Nintendo Switch device by January 31, 2019, to gain access to this new fighter when it is available around February 2019 at no additional cost. Piranha Plant, together with a new stage and music tracks, will be available for purchase as DLC in the future. Fans can pre-purchase the game and secure the Piranha Plant reward starting today by visiting http://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

