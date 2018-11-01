Ken and Incineroar Added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lineup - News

Nintendo announced Ken from Street Fighter and Incineroar from Pokemon will be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

View the trailer of the two characters below:

Here is an overview of the characters:

HadoKEN! : Hailing from the Street Fighter series, Ryu’s rival Ken joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster as an echo fighter. This Ken is based on his appearance in Super Street Fighter II Turbo. While he has some similar moves to Ryu, Ken is a slightly faster fighter and has a different shaped Hadoken.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

