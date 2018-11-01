Steep X Games DLC Out Now - News

Ubisoft has released the X Games DLC for Steep, which adds new X Games events, like Slopestyle, Superpipe, Big Air, and more.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Steep’s X Games Pass is now live! The pass includes new X Games events, like Slopestyle, Superpipe, Big Air, and more. Also in the X Games Pass is the Rocket Wings DLC and the 90’s DLC.

Think you can maneuver through the air at breakneck speeds amongst the mountains? You’ll want to head right for the Rocket Wingsuit events and see if your reflexes are up to the challenge. Maybe you prefer a more leisurely glide across the slopes with an occasional burst of speed to vary things up? Speed Skiing will give you the opportunity to take in the sights as you swiftly glide from area to area before touching down with your skis to gain some speed and show off your skills. Finally, Base Jump will give all thrill seekers a chance to jump from the top of the mountain and enjoy a ripping ride down the cliffside before pulling your ‘chute and safely touching down.

