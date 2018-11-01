Sunset Overdrive Rated for PC by ESRB - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the open world action adventure game, Sunset Overdrive, for Windows PC. The game was also rated for PC in Korea in May.





Read the ESRB summary below:

This is a third-person shooter in which players assume the role of a young survivor battling through a mutant apocalypse. As players traverse the open-world of Sunset City, they use assault rifles and fantastical weapons (e.g., grenade launchers that shoot teddy-bear bombs, guns that shoot fireworks) to kill mutant creatures, robots, and occasional human enemies. Combat is highlighted by frequent explosions, screams of pain, and gunfire. Some explosives cause enemies to be dismembered, leaving limbs around the environment; one cutscene briefly depicts a character's head cut off by a mutant. During the course of the game, characters and environmental elements reference sexual behavior or humor (e.g., “Oh, such a bold statement! It says, 'I am a prostitute!'” and “How hard was it to make a porn flip book?” ); a radio ad contains a running joke about a sex burger (e.g., “It's so good you won't be able to contain your urges to rub it all over your Sex…Burger”). The dialogue contains a handful of drug references (e.g., “You guys have been eating weed” and “Oh, when I get back with your drugs, we'll discuss my offense at your assumption that I would know where to find drugs”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” also appear in dialogue.

Sunset Overdrive launched for the Xbox One in October 2014.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles