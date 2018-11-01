2TB PS4 Pro and Copper DualShock 4 Controller Coming to Japan - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release a 2TB PlayStation 4 Pro model for 44,980 yen and a Copper color DualShock 4 controller for 6,480 yen in Japan on November 21.





The Copper color DualShock controller launched in September in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles