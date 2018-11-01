SNK 40th Anniversary Collection 6 Free DLC Games Revealed - News

Publisher NIS America has revealed six more free games coming to SNK 40th Anniversary Collection as DLC. The titles will release on December 11.

View a trailer of the DLC games below:

Read the details on the six games below:

Beast Busters

The undead have taken over the city, and it’s up to three tough guys to stop them! Clear the invasion only to face unusual bosses, and pray to whatever deity that you’ll be able to make it out alive.

Bermuda Triangle

Avoid crashing your plane as enemies bombard you! Shoot your way through while collecting power-ups that change your plane’s form, but beware: losing health downgrades it, as well!

Paddle Mania

Can you emerge as the superior virtual athlete? Put your reflexes to the test as the game pits you against not only your fellow tennis players, but also other sports professionals in a tournament reminiscent of the Olympics.

Search and Rescue

What has happened? Two men are sent to uncover the facts behind a space shuttle’s disastrous crash. Run ‘n gun your way through the debris, but try to avoid needing your own search and rescue squad!

World Wars

Sneaking in as the final DLC title, this vertical shooter features you as a pilot engaging a myriad of airborne foes! Alternate the formations of your protection squad to gain the ultimate advantage!

ZMA Wars

This historical title is the very first developed and published by SNK! Known as the first action game ever to utilize a “health” bar, the player pilots a space craft to guard against galactic adversaries.

