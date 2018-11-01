Little Dragons Cafe Lands on Steam on November 15 - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developed Toybox Games announced Little Dragons Cafe will launch for Windows PC via Steam on November 15.





Here is an overview of the game:

Little Dragons Cafe opens with a twin brother and sister learning to cook and manage a small cafe with their mother. All was routine until one morning when the twins discover that their mother won’t wake up. Suddenly, a strange old man appears and tells them that they must raise a dragon to save her. Working with three quirky cafe employees, the twins must wrangle a dragon and run the family business while finding a way to save their mother.

Key Features:

In Little Dragons Cafe, players can choose to play as either sibling Ren or Rin. The story-driven gameplay features a delectable balance of these three ingredients:

Manage your Cafe – Run your own cafe by preparing tasty dishes, serving customers, and supervising a colorful cast of eccentric staff and visitors.

– Run your own cafe by preparing tasty dishes, serving customers, and supervising a colorful cast of eccentric staff and visitors. Explore the World – Discover an entirely new world filled with wildlife, secrets, and dangers while collecting ingredients and recipes to enhance your cafe menu.

– Discover an entirely new world filled with wildlife, secrets, and dangers while collecting ingredients and recipes to enhance your cafe menu. Raise a Dragon – Care for your very own dragon from baby to adult. Explore, hunt, and uncover new areas with your faithful companion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles