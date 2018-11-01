Link: The Unleashed Nexus – Restructured Heaven Gets Digital Games Expo 2018 Trailer - News

Reminisce has released the Digital Games Expo 2018 trailer for Link: The Unleashed Nexus – Restructured Heaven. The game is a remake of the high-speed 3D action game with the same name on Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Go towards the sky. Wingless though you may be, flightless this makes you not.

Link: The Unleashed Nexus is a HIGH – DIFFICULTY fast-paced action game which will challenge the player to stay in the air. “HAVEN” is a world governed by a “Nexus,” a stone that restricts people’s thoughts. Awakening at its lowest stratum, the player must bound over enemies, and glide and dash non-stop to find a way out of the world.

No complicated rules, only intuitive gameplay! Experience the thrill of using a variety of mechanics to speed your way to the goal. With no cut scenes and no dialogue, the game focuses solely on gameplay. Play through once to clear the game, then come back for time attack.

