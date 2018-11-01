First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher Netflix Series - News

The first look of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series has been released via Twitter.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

The Witcher Netflix series will premiere in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

