First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher Netflix Series
The first look of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series has been released via Twitter.
Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP— Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018
The Witcher Netflix series will premiere in 2019.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, I quite like it... is it what I was expecting? No, since I've only played the games and was expecting scars and facial hair ala The Witcher 3, but the series is based on the books where he's clean shaven and apparently DOESN'T have facial scars, although they're elements I'd like to see, but I think he's fine as is. Maybe if there's enough "backlash" to the look, they'll change it? I mean this is only a screen test and they haven't started filming yet, so there's always time to make adjustments. I'd want to at least see him in an actual scene before making further judgement though, on a plain black background without any natural lighting etc. is gonna' look different to being in the middle of... whatever country they're filming in, lol.
But yeah we will see how they adjust that in scene as more dirt and beard + maybe a bit darker hair because of shadows might be shown .
Man, elves sure know how to age gracefully. Legolas lookin' good!
Superman dressing up as Legolas for Halloween I see. Didn't know supes was a lotr fan.
Fancy boy Geralt :p
This looks like some Elf Lord of the Rings horseshit.
Not sure if Geralt, or photoshopped Superman.
Yeah nah, that's laughably bad. He simply doesn't look the part.
