PlayStation Plus Games for November Announced

posted 4 hours ago

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burly Men at Sea

Roundabout

Yakuza: Kiwami

Bonus: Knowledge is Power – Until November 6

PlayStation 3:

Arkedo Series

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

PlayStation Vita:

Burly Men at Sea

Roundabout

