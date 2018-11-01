Cyberpunk RTS Re-Legion Launches Q1 2019 - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer Ice Code Games announced the cyberpunk RTS, Re-Legion, will launch for Windows PC in Q1 2019.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

give people meaning. Only you can show them the way. Will your path be filled with blood or will you choose to take more merciful path?

Become a prophet in a futuristic technocratic society in this cyberpunk RTS. Set the code of your belief, convert citizens to cult members, upgrade them to fighting units and rid the city of non-believers. Turn your ideals into the most powerful religion!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles