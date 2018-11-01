MediEvil Remake Gets PS4 Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Other Ocean Interactive have released the first trailer for the PlayStation 4 remake of MediEvil.

Here is an overview of the game:

MediEvil follows the story of Sir Dan, an unlikely champion who met an unfortunate end on the field of battle. He receives a chance at redemption when his nemesis, the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok, accidentally resurrects him 100 years after that fateful day. Lord Zarok seeks to conquer the Kingdom of Gallowmere, and only the skeletal Sir Dan stands between Zarok’s army of the undead and the kingdom he swore to protect.

MediEvil will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

