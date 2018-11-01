Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! New Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 278 Views
Nintendo has released a new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.
View it below:
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is the third? time revisiting kanto so there's no excuse to get such a watered down remake.
Why release a remake of the original in a baby format? I imagine this is for new fans to experience the original, but I doubt this appeals to anyone's nostalgia. They should remake gen 1 with the original game and cartoon in mind, maybe even do season 1 anime's graphic style. There's no way this game is pushing the switches hardware. well maybe with 4 gb and 8 cores running at barely 1 ghz. idk it just seems like there wasn't much work put into developing this game.
Awesome saucesome
