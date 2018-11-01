Fate/Extella Link Headed West on NS, PC - News

XSEED Games announced Fate/Extella Link will be getting a release in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam alongside the already announced PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions. It will launch in Q1 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Picking up right where the 2017 smash hit Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star left off, Fate/Extella Link adds 10 Servants to the original roster of 16. The high-speed action gameplay fans have come to know and love has been even further refined as players are tasked with battling their way through massive armies to protect the virtual world of SE.RA.PH at all costs. As in the PlayStation 4 version, players on Nintendo Switch and Steam will be able to engage in grand-scale four-on-four online battles with up to 7 other players. Foes will quiver at the True Name of each opposing player’s Noble Phantasm as they assume the roles of their favorite Servants.

Key Features:

Combatants from Across the Fate Universes Join the Fray – In addition to the 16 original Servants from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, 10 characters from other Fate series will enter battle as playable Servants, including Astolfo, Scáthach, and Francis Drake.

– In addition to the 16 original Servants from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, 10 characters from other Fate series will enter battle as playable Servants, including Astolfo, Scáthach, and Francis Drake. Hunker Down in Base Camp – Players can move freely around their army’s base camp—a medieval cathedral raised into the sky—and interact with their Servants to build meaningful bonds.

– Players can move freely around their army’s base camp—a medieval cathedral raised into the sky—and interact with their Servants to build meaningful bonds. Polished Graphics and Battle Mechanics – Players can experience refined combat mechanics and graphics throughout every part of the gameplay experience.

