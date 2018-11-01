Just Cause 4 Expansion Pass Teaser Trailer Released - News

Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have released the teaser trailer for the Expansion Pass for Just Cause 4.

The Expansion Pass is included in the Gold Edition of the game and includes three DLC - Dare Devils, Los Demonios, and Agency Strikes Pack. The DLC will launch in 2019.

View it below:

Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.

