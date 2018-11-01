Undertale Creator Releases New Game Deltarune for Free - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 297 Views
The creator for Undertale, Tobyfox, has released a new free game on Windows PC and Mac called Deltarune. You can download the game here in English and Japanese.
Deltarune features one chapter that takes between three and hour hours to complete, as well as characters from Undertale.
VERY IMPORTANT WARNING. Install this in a brand new folder within a brand new folder by itself. If you don't and choose to uninstall it, the uninstaller blindly deletes everything within that folder, whether it pertains to Delta Rune or not
Could be a prologue to transition into the next game but this is really consumerfriendly so i hope this gets a lot of positivity.
