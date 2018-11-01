Undertale Creator Releases New Game Deltarune for Free - News

The creator for Undertale, Tobyfox, has released a new free game on Windows PC and Mac called Deltarune. You can download the game here in English and Japanese.

Deltarune features one chapter that takes between three and hour hours to complete, as well as characters from Undertale.

