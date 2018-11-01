Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict Out Now in the West - News

Bandai Namco announced Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict is available now in North America and Europe for iOS and Android.

Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict is a new epic 3D hack-and-slash fantasy role-playing-game (RPG) based on the popular anime adaptation of Ryu Mizuno’s Record of Grancrest War novel.

Record of Grancrest War serves as the spiritual successor to Mizuno’s original tale of sword and sworcery, Record of Lodoss War, which has sold over 10 million copies since the release of its first volume in 1988. For the first time, fans of the series can now merge the past and present, as celebrated characters from both Record of Lodoss War and Record of Grancrest War join forces to unite a divided continent through party-based, 3D hack-and-slash combat.

During combat, players can strategically cycle through four fighters from three character classes—Lords, Mages, and Artists—each with its own specialized skills and strengths. But wars aren’t won alone: by charging the Quartet Gauge during battle, combatants can enter Quartet Mode to bring all four fighters into the fold for simultaneous, full-party assaults!

In Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict, players will have the opportunity to relive iconic moments from the series and explore brand-new storylines alongside established fan-favorites such as Theo and Siluca. In addition to story-driven play, the game also offers the ability to participate in the ongoing Faction War, where players can join either the Fantasia Union or Factory Alliance, laying siege to the rival group’s holdings.

Furthermore, because Record of Grancrest War: Quartet Conflict’s pre-registration campaign surpassing 30,000 registrations, all players will receive the following rewards upon logging in:

Four-Star Siluca 250 Crest Stones Four-Star Parn and Four-Star Deedlit from Record of Lodoss War Five-Star Rainbow Wand (for Siluca) 100 Two-Star Power Stones 100 Two-Star Intelligence Stones 100 Two-Star Will Stones

