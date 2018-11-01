The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Gets Ghost Ship Trailer - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a new trailer for The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan called "Ghost Ship."

Here is an overview of the game:

Don’t Play Alone

From the developers of Until Dawn…

Enter the world of The Dark Pictures, a series of standalone cinematic horror games. Players will be challenged to explore and uncover each story with the knowledge that all their choices have consequences and all playable characters can live, any and all can die…

Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures anthology, bringing supernatural horror to the South Pacific. Five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip with a rumored World War II wreck to find. As the day unfolds and a storm rolls in, their trip soon changes into something much more sinister. Who will live? Who will die? It’s down to you. Can you save them all?

Key Features:

A New Terrifying Experience – Supermassive Games delivers a new, horrific narrative journey where you will have to confront your deepest fears.

– Supermassive Games delivers a new, horrific narrative journey where you will have to confront your deepest fears. Can you Save Them All? – All payable characters can live and all can die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Death could be just around the corner…

– All payable characters can live and all can die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Death could be just around the corner… What Will You Do to Survive? – Each choice you make has a consequence which can mean life or death for your character. Will you keep your head whilst struggling to survive? What decisions will you make?

