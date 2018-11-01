Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Stays at the Top of the French Charts - News

SELL's sales report was a bit late this week, due to the Paris Game Week. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII on PS4 maintains the top spot in week 42, while its Xbox One counterpart is in fifth place.

As in the UK and Japan, SoulCalibur VI clearly had a very mild comeback, failing to overthrow either Assassin's Creed Odyssey or FIFA 19 on PS4 and Xbox One. Only one PSVita game made the chart this week, in a possible sign that software tracking for Sony's handheld is coming to an end in France. Full top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps

Playstation Vita

Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony

PC

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 The Sims 4

