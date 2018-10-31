Red Dead Redemption 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 132,984 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 28.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 13,998 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in sixth with sales of 7,443 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 37,855 units. The PS4 sold 20,639 units, the 3DS sold 5,689 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,115 units and Xbox One sold 198 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Limited Editions Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 132,984 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 57,567 (378,914) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 31,650 (274,350) [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom, 10/25/18) – 13,998 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,901 (342,243) [NSW] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom, 10/25/18) – 7,443 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,486 (1,810,278) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,468 (2,677,505) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 5,623 (78,633) [PS4] Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco, 10/18/18) – 5,413 (29,461) [NSW] Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero (FuRyu, 10/25/18) – 5,380 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,218 (1,142,849) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 3,862 (148,303) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 3,441 (294,316) [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 10/18/18) – 3,372 (18,018) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,323 (1,749,894) [NSW] Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS, 10/25/18) – 2,997 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,920 (1,834,612) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 2,455 (107,997) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,384 (218,005)

