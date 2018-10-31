Dragon Ball FighterZ Tops 3.5 Million Units Shipped - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 427 Views
Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ has surpassed 3.5 million units shipped worldwide. The figure also includes digital sales.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
The best DBZ-game since Budokai 3. The sales figures are great news!
I wanna get this game so bad but i know with the amount of characters they're adding there'll definitely be a more complete edition to be released later on.
