Dragon Ball FighterZ Tops 3.5 Million Units Shipped

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 427 Views

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ has surpassed 3.5 million units shipped worldwide. The figure also includes digital sales. 

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (4 hours ago)

The best DBZ-game since Budokai 3. The sales figures are great news!

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

I wanna get this game so bad but i know with the amount of characters they're adding there'll definitely be a more complete edition to be released later on.

think-man
think-man (2 hours ago)

The online community is strong atm, id recommend getting it soon if you plan to play online.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (51 minutes ago)

Ya thats the only downside to waiting, if i wait too long the hype might die online or lessen. Bahh...maybe there'll be a sale on Black Friday lol

