Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix Launches November 8 in the West for Switch - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Circle Entertainment announced Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on November 8 for $12.99 / €12.99 / £11.89. Pre-orders start on November 1 and includes a 10 percent discount.

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (by @RideonT2) arrives on the #NintendoSwitch eShop in NA / EU / Aus & NZ on 8th November, with pre-loading / pre-purchase available from 1st November; pre-loading also gets you a 10% discount! Stay tuned for more info, here's a sneak peak! pic.twitter.com/pdrIk4CCKL — CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) October 31, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

This new release in the Mercenaries series will offer familiar gameplay but a separate story and worldview from the Mercenaries Saga trilogy recently seen in Mercenaries Saga Chronicles on Nintendo Switch. It is not an orthodox sequel, nor will players need to have played the original trilogy to fully enjoy the game.

A tactical RPG in the finest traditions of the genre, Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix requires you to carefully utilize varied units and their abilities. Set Leaders to change the flow of battle, level up your units, change classes, manage equipment and make the key choices that will be the difference between victory and defeat!

This all takes place against the backdrop of a storyline revolving around war, betrayal and magical forces! We’ll reveal more about the story ahead of release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles