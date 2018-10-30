Sony Licensing PSVR Headset Design to Lenovo - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Lenovo have formed a partnership that has to do with the PlayStation VR headset. Sony has licensed the design for the PlayStation VR to Lenovo that will let Lenovo to create its own Lenovo Mirage solo VR headset.

"We are pleased to announce that we have licensed the PS VR headset design to Lenovo," said Chief Legal Officer at Sony Interactive Entertainment Riley Russel. "The industrial design for PS VR has been widely acclaimed, and that was the result of years of hard work by PlayStation engineers. This agreement with Lenovo is a testament to the quality of PS VR’s design, as well as SIE’s commitment to creating great virtual reality experiences and helping the VR industry expand."





Lenovo VP Yao Li added that the agreement "will allow us to work together to greatly enhance the design sophistication and appeal of the rapidly expanding VR field, and is an outstanding example of how great consumer brands in the VR industry can work together to benefit the consumer VR market."

