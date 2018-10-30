Super Mario Party Tops 1.5 Million Units Sold - News

Nintendo announced in its Q2 2019 financial results briefing Super Mario Party has sold over 1.5 million units.

"Super Mario Party is the newest installment in the Mario Party series that is also a return to the series’ roots for reworked, less complicated game mechanics," said Nintendo director and president Shuntaro Furukawa. "It is a title packed with gameplay enjoyable by all, and that speaks to the ‘play anytime, anywhere, with anyone’ concept of Nintendo Switch.

"It is a finished game with an appeal that is immediately apparent, and a game that everyone from regular gamers to newbies can enjoy playing together. We expect it to become an evergreen title for scenarios like parties where people come together.

"The good evaluations by consumers have been borne out by the recent sell-through. Global sell-through has exceeded 1.5 million units following its release on October 5. Super Mario Party had an extremely strong start compared to other installments in the series and has built up momentum ahead of the holiday season. We are also seeing an increase in Joy-Con sell-through with the release of this title."

Super Mario Party released for the Nintendo Switch on October 5.

