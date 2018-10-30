Just Cause 4 Goes Gold - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have announced Just Cause 4 has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

We are pleased to announce that #JustCause4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on December 4th ðŸ† Congratulations to @AvalancheSweden for their amazing work creating SolÃ­s and Ricoâ€™s most ambitious adventure yet â­ï¸ https://t.co/eieCqdnMgR pic.twitter.com/6iVHc9kHFy — Just Cause 4 (@justcause) October 30, 2018

Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles