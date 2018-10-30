LEGO Harry Potter Collection Now Available for Switch and Xbox One - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and The LEGO Group today announced the launch of LEGO Harry Potter Collection for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, bringing the top-selling videogames LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 together in one remastered package.

Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, LEGO Harry Potter Collection unites the signature humor of LEGO games and the expansive Wizarding World for a thrilling journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, and puzzle-solving fun. The compilation features content from the eight films with enhanced graphics, environments, lighting and visual effects, along with two downloadable content (DLC) packs.

"The LEGO Harry Potter: Collection for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One brings the entire LEGO Harry Potter adventure to a new generation of players to enjoy," said Jonathan Smith, Head of Production and Strategic Director, TT Games. "Gamers can journey back to Hogwarts for a light-hearted, humorous and interactive journey told through all of the Harry Potter films, sure to delight fans and newcomers alike."

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is based on the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry's first four years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in full LEGO form.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 transports players through the final four films—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2—to experience Harry’s last years at Hogwarts and his battle against Lord Voldemort in the ultimate fight between good and evil.

This action-packed adventure also offers two previously released DLC packs, including a Character Pack featuring Godric Gryffindor, Harry (Yule Ball), Helga Hufflepuff, Lockhart (Straightjacket), Luna (Lion Head), Peeves, Hermione (Pink Dress), Ron Weasley (Ghoul), Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin, as well as a Spell Pack featuring Cantis, Densaugeo, Ducklifors, Melofors, and Tentaclifors.

More Articles