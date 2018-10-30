Just Cause and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Games Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has added Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow â€“ Mirror of Fate HD, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/y8G0OeiFFf — Larry Hryb ðŸ¤ (@majornelson) October 30, 2018

Some other recently added games include LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, Tropico 4, Crysis, Crysis 2, Crysis 3, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles