November Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for November are:

Battlefield 1 ($39.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One

Race the Sun ($9.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed ($19.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Dante’s Inferno ($14.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Battlefield 1 The highly acclaimed first-person shooter, Battlefield 1, is coming to Games with Gold! Fight to survive in the adventure-filled single-player campaign or join up to 64 players in epic multiplayer battle. Destructive environments, dynamic weather conditions, and vehicle-based combat in land, sea, and air are yours to experience as you dominate the battlefield. Race the Sun Test your coordination and reflexes in Race the Sun. Inspired by arcade games of the past, short games sessions are mixed with nerve-wracking tension and pure fun as you hurtle your solar-powered craft at breakneck speeds in a race against time. The rules are simple: Don’t crash, stay in the light, and don’t slow down! Assassin’s Creed Plug yourself back into the Animus in the game that started the franchise in Assassin’s Creed. Relive the adventures of your assassin ancestor, Altaïr, at the start of the centuries-long battle between the Assassins and the Templars over the mysterious artifact, the Apple of Eden. Dante’s Inferno Begin your epic quest of vengeance and redemption in Dante’s Inferno. Based on the classic poem, rescue the soul of your beloved Beatrice from the Nine Circles of Hell in this fast-paced action title. To succeed, you’ll need to confront fierce monsters, hideous demons, and your own personal sins.

