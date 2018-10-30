SEGA Genesis Classics Launches December 7 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 285 Views
SEGA announced SEGA Genesis Classics will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.
View the Nintendo Switch features trailer below:
The collection includes the following games:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
The best thing happening on the Switch on December 7th. Right guys?.....hello?....anyone?
What else is supposed to come on December 7th?
Sega does what nintendont
I might just get this.... maybe. If Monster World 4 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles were on here It would propably (but not really) be an insta (soon enough) buy
SEGA + Phil Collins, Can't get much better than that.
