SEGA Genesis Classics Launches December 7 for Switch

SEGA announced SEGA Genesis Classics will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

View the Nintendo Switch features trailer below:





The collection includes the following games:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining in the Darkness

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

