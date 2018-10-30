BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition Headed to Europe for Switch - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube announced BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Europe on February 8, 2019. A release in North America has to be announced.





Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the final chapter of the epic BlazBlue saga in 40-plus hours of story mode, featuring over 30 unique characters on more than 60 stages and challenge yourself or your friends in one of the many modes – anywhere you go! Including all downloadable content and updates to date, BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition Special Edition will be the most comprehensive version of the showpiece anime fighting game series from Japan.

Key Features:

The Final Chapter – Find out how the massive story around Ragna the Bloodedge concludes or relive the grand finale!

– Find out how the massive story around Ragna the Bloodedge concludes or relive the grand finale! Unique Character Designs – Fan favorites returned and new faces joined with Central Fiction—who will be your fighter of choice?

– Fan favorites returned and new faces joined with Central Fiction—who will be your fighter of choice? Stunning Visuals – Iconic and beautifully rendered 3D stages offer a unique contrast to the intricately hand-drawn 2D fighter sprites.

– Iconic and beautifully rendered 3D stages offer a unique contrast to the intricately hand-drawn 2D fighter sprites. Be the Aggressor – Central Fiction introduced Exceed Accel attacks to finish Overdrive mode with a bang and Active Flow that will encourage aggressive play!

– Central Fiction introduced Exceed Accel attacks to finish Overdrive mode with a bang and Active Flow that will encourage aggressive play! Various Game Modes – Apart from classic modes like Story and Versus, find new challenges in many modes!

– Apart from classic modes like Story and Versus, find new challenges in many modes! Easy to Pick Up – Not a fighting game veteran? Not a problem! Choose Stylish Type and perform the most spectacular combos with ease!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles