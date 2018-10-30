Red Dead Redemption 2 Earns $725 Million in 3 Days - News

Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption 2 earned over $725 million in just three days.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now the second biggest three day opening in the history of entertainment. The current record holder is Grand Theft Auto V with over $1 billion earned.





Here are the records set by the game:

Biggest opening weekend in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases

Second biggest launch (three days) in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases

Biggest entertainment launch of 2018

Most pre-ordered full game ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest day one full game sales ever on PlayStation Network

Biggest first three days full game sales ever on PlayStation Network

