This Week's Deals With Gold - Cities: Skylines, Borderlands

Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 6 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Aliens vs Predator*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Gunstar Heroes*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Max Payne 3*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Spotlight
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Spotlight
|Phantasy Star II*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Shinobi*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Sonic Unleashed*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|67%
|Spotlight
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|XCOM: Enemy Within*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold membe
