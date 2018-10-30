This Week's Deals With Gold - Cities: Skylines, Borderlands - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 6 at 6am ET / 3am PT.

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals

*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold membe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles