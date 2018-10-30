Yo-kai Watch 3 Gets European Release Date - News

Publisher Nintendo announced Yo-kai Watch 3 will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe on December 7.

Yo-kai Watch 3 will also launch in North America on February 8, 2019.

