Fitness Boxing Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Imagineer have released the gameplay trailer for the upcoming exercise game, Fitness Boxing.

View it below:

Fitness Boxing, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 21 in Europe and January 4, 2019 in North America.

