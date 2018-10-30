Dragon Quest Builders 2 Headed West in 2019 - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to North America and Europe in 2019. The news was revealed in Nintendo's supplementary information earnings report.





Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles