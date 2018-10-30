Robot Action Game Demolition Robots K.K. Announced for Switch - News

Developer Throw the Warped Code Out have announced four-player co-op robot action game, Demolition Robots K.K., for the Nintendo switch.





A demo of the game will be playable at Digital Games Expo 2018 in Akihabara on November 4.

