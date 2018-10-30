PS4 Shipments Reach 86.1 Million Units, 3.9 Million Shipped in Last Quarter - News

Sony announced it has shipped 3.9 million PlayStation 4 units worldwide for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018. That is down just 0.3 million units from the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime shipment figures of the PlayStation 4 are now at 6.1 million units.

Sony increased its forecast from 17 million to 17.5 million units shipped for the 2018 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2019.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased 6.2 million year-over-year to 34.3 million as of September 30. PlayStation software sales reached 75.1 million units, which is up 5.4 million units. 28 percent of that figures were from digital sales.

Sony's Game & Network Services division saw revenue increase year-over-year to ¥550.1 billion from ¥433.2 billion, while operating income increased to ¥90.6 billion.

